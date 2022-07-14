Overdose deaths trending up in York County, driven by fentanyl use: Coroner

Overdose deaths in York County have been trending up for the past three months.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said fentanyl remains the drug that is causing the majority of overdose deaths in the county.

"It hasn't changed," she said. "We will see methamphetamine every once in a while, but it is usually mixed with other things. But fentanyl is the predominant drug of choice."

The majority of the time fentanyl is mixed with other drugs, which leads to overdose and death, Gay said. That has been the trend since 2018, she said.

So far, 25 deaths have been linked to overdoses from illicit drugs in York County from April to June of this year, but Gay said her office is still waiting on autopsy results on 16 other deaths in which drug overdoses are suspected.

Last year during the same period, there were 33 confirmed overdose deaths, she said.

"It looks like we're probably trending a little higher than last year," Gay said.

Year to date there have been 49 confirmed drug-related deaths, Gay said, with 25 suspected drug-related deaths awaiting autopsy results. For 2021, accidental drug deaths in York County numbered 139, which was down from 204 in 2020, Gay said, which was the worst year ever for drug deaths in York County.

"So we are trending back down," she said, "but obviously, June especially, we had quite a few overdose deaths we think, we don't have (the autopsies) all back yet."

There were 12 suspected drug overdose deaths in June alone. So far in July, Gay said, there have been just two overdose deaths.

According to The Associated Press, the first ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day was on May 10. The event was designed to raise awareness about illicit fentanyl in fake pills and street drugs. Nationally, illegally made fentanyl is the primary driver of a recent increase in overdose deaths. Fentanyl-involved deaths are growing fastest among 14- to 23-year-olds in the U.S.

Pennsylvania State Police seized lower amounts fentanyl in the last three months than they during the same period last year, according a report they released last week.

Fentanyl seized by troopers totaled 138.16 pounds during the quarter, with a value of $4.14 million. Last year during the same period, there was 306.49 pounds of fentanyl seized by troopers with a value of $4.9 million.

Altogether, Pennsylvania State Police seized $18.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines and other illicit drugs from April through the end of June, according to the PSP report.

Other drugs seized by troopers in the last three months included 169.98 pounds of cocaine with a value of $5.1 million, which is lower compared to the same quarter last year. Troopers seized 281.13 pounds of cocaine during the quarter in 2021 with a value of $6.2 million.

Marijuana seized in various forms included 19.73 pints of marijuana THC liquid ($132,191 value), 13.71 pounds of marijuana THC solid ($68,550 value), 1,906 marijuana plants ($314,490 value) and 1,328.14 pounds of processed marijuana ($3,984,420 value) .

During the same period in 2021, 71.05 pints of marijuana THC liquid ($476,035 value), 365.79 pounds of marijuana THC solid ($1.8 million value), 130 marijuana plants ($21,450 value) and 831.3 pounds of processed marijuana ($2.5 million value) were seized.

A total of 7.66 pounds of heroin ($260,440 value) and 3.3 pounds of crack ($52,800 value) were seized by troopers. Last year, 22.18 pounds of heroin ($754,210 value) and 4.08 pounds of crack ($65,280 value) were seized during the second quarter.

Only 31 doses of LSD, pills and paper, with a value of $620 were seized during the quarter. Last year, 1,219 doses with a value of $24,380 were seized.

There were a couple of categories where troopers confiscated more drugs than they did in the same three-month period last year.

Methamphetamines taken off the streets by troopers during the quarter totaled 308.41 pounds with a value of $3.1 million. In 2021, troopers only seized 167.73 pounds of meth during the same quarter with a value of $1.7 million.

A small amount of methylenedioxy-methylamphetamine or MDMA ecstasy (.47 pounds, $1,567 value) was seized during the quarter. A total of 3,262 MDMA pills ($48,930 value), 120.65 pounds of other narcotics ($241,300 value) and 46,442 of other narcotic pills ($1.2 million value) were also seized by troopers.

In 2021, troopers seized 2.38 pounds of MDMA ecstasy ($7,854 value), 2,601 MDMA pills ($39,015 value), 42.57 pounds of other narcotics ($85,140 value) and 41,577 other narcotic pills ($1 million value).

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.