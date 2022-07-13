Walmart opens new Shippensburg e-commerce fulfillment center

Walmart opened its 1.8 million square-foot e-commerce fulfillment center near Shippensburg on Wednesday.

The huge facility, located in the 1400 block of United Drive in Southampton Township, Franklin County, is used to store millions of items that are available on Walmart.com. Those items are then picked, packed and shipped directly to the customer.

Walmart is looking to hire up to 600 employees by the end of the year to staff the new facility.

“We are excited about the addition of this state-of-the-art fulfillment center and the increased shipping speed it will provide for our customers. Especially with the holiday season right around the corner,” said Karisa Sprague, SVP Fulfillment Network Operations, Walmart U.S, in a statement. “I’m proud of how our Shippensburg team has come together and is already playing an active role in the local community.”

Shippensburg was chosen as the site for the facility because of the pool of potential workers available in the area, its access to major transportation channels and Pennsylvania’s business friendly environment, according to the company.

Job candidates can apply for positions at careers.walmart.com. Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, stock purchase plan and more.

During the grand opening ceremony, Walmart presented $5,000 donations to three local nonprofits: Katie’s Place, Shippensburg Produce and Outreach and The Boys & Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg.

