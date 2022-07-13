Sun worshipers rejoice: More sunny days ahead for York County

Sun worshipers in York County will be happy with the next few days as clear skies are in the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, York County will have a high of 84 degrees Thursday with a calm 6 mph wind. Thursday night will be mild with a low of 63.

More:Man charged in fatal shooting was acquitted in 2011 homicide earlier this year

More:Man wanted in York City stabbing turns himself in: police

The sunny trend continues Friday to start the weekend with a high of 81 degrees and a North wind of 5 mph. A low of 65 degrees is predicted Friday night.

Saturday, a partly sunny forecast goes with a high of 84. Clouds increase Saturday night with a low of 68.

The rest of the weather service forecast:

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. The Chance of precipitation is 30%.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.