The Left Bank, York City's award-winning restaurant, goes up for sale

The Left Bank, York City's award-winning restaurant and cocktail bar, is seeking a new owner.

Owner Sean Arnold announced Wednesday that he's planning to relocate out of the area and is looking to sell his ownership of the establishment.

“We are very proud of what we have built in York since taking ownership five years ago, achieving numerous regional and national awards for our menu, cocktails, wine selection and service,” Arnold said, in a written statement.

ROCK Commercial Real Estate is arranging the sale of the restaurant, located in the 100 block of North George Street, that was established more than 30 years ago. The sale price of $395,000 includes the business, equipment, fixtures, its liquor license and all intellectual property — such as recipes and marketing materials.

The new ownership is expected to maintain the current staff that has made the establishment an award winner, according to sale documents.

“Our established restaurant team has consistently delivered a five-star dining experience and are excited for what the future holds with a new owner,” Arnold said. “The next owner of The Left Bank will be taking on an amazing team with a proven track record of being the best in the region.”

John Birkeland, of ROCK Commercial Real Estate, will represent The Left Bank ownership during the sale.

“The Left Bank has been an icon of fine dining in the area for years,” Birkeland said, in a written statement. “This is a tremendous opportunity for a culinary professional or restaurant operator to take the reins of a renowned establishment and continue the tradition.”

The Left Bank has won numerous awards from wine Spectator, Susquehanna Style, Open Table Diner's Choice and Best of York.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, The Left Bank was one of many York County restaurants hit hard and forced to close because of it. It closed for nearly four months amid statewide restrictions and event cancellations.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.