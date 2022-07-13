From farm to your table: Nonprofit aims to improve York City food access

A couple of times a day, six days a week, York Fresh Food Farms staff load up a van full of produce en route to various locations across York City.

Most of the seating inside the van is gone, removed to make way for vegetables of every color and flavor — all of it meant to improve city residents' access to affordable, healthy food.

“I’d rather them have fresh green beans instead of canned green beans,” said Jennifer Loeblein, the nonprofit's marketing manager.

When the staff gets to their locations, they pull out their tables and set the produce out on them. Marketing manager said it takes about 15 minutes to set up and break down. They can accept a variety of payment methods, including EBT and WIC.

“Anything for low-income families to help them be able to purchase the produce — that's the mission," Loeblein said. "To get the good, local fresh produce and nutrition into the inner city."

York City features a number of bodegas and convenience stores but, as Loeblein notes, they don't have "a drop of fresh produce." Indeed, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated large swaths of the city as food deserts — that is, geographic areas with high poverty rates where residents have to travel unreasonable distances to reach a full grocery store.

Loeblein said the nonprofit strives to keep the cost of its food is kept affordable.

“So, for example, currently a very large head of cauliflower is $2,” she said, explaining that the same cauliflower could go for $4 or more at a grocery store.

Loeblein said anyone is welcome to come to the farm — located at 150 Willis Road, York — or the stand, which visits various locations across the city and its outlying neighborhoods during the week.

“We’re always open to everybody, we just try to keep our events in the city as much as possible,” she said.

The vehicles go to a few different stops a day Monday through Saturday and set up shop in various places, which are listed online and on flyers.

Saturdays are a little different compared to the other five days. There are two stationary stands set up, Parkway Boulevard and Fairway Drive. When the vehicles are loaded up, they go to those locations to distribute produce.

The other days as Loeblein described, are a “little yard sale that sells veggies and fruit.”

All the produce is locally grown in the city.

Loeblein said they grow pretty much anything one can think of and then some. They grow a few varieties of peppers and tomatoes. There are cauliflower, broccoli, kale, strawberries, kohl rabbi and radishes.

Manns is careful and grows what he knows is familiar in local communities. Loeblein said they don’t grow items such as heirloom tomatoes because locals wouldn’t know what to do with them.

There are a lot of collard greens and other specific items.

Before the produce hits the market, it is quality checked, washed and then stored in a fridge after harvest and between market days. Loeblein said the fruits and vegetables can actually be consumed right after purchase if the patron wants.

The market normally kicks up in early June and ends around Thanksgiving, but there is a discussion about adding a day or two during the winter this year. That may be discussed at a later date.

The staff will be there during certain block parties and participate in National Night Out.

The market will be at the following locations:

On the first and third Mondays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Carriage Works, 50 S. Highland Ave.

On the second and fourth Mondays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., WIC office, 130 W. Market St.

Every Monday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., York Town House, 200 N. Duke St.

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Salem Square, 668 West Princess St.

Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Lee's Food Market, 564 N. Pershing Ave.

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., WIC Office, 130 Market St.

Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., J&J Food Market, 250 W. Market St.

Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Springdale, 915 Arlington Rd.

Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., White Rose Senior Center, 250 W. Maple St.

Thursdays, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Hannah Penn K-8, 415 E. Boundary Ave.

Thursdays, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Wellington Homes,714 E. King St.

Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., WellSpan Community Health Center, 714 E King St.

Fridays, 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., rabbittransit Transfer Center, 213 W. King St.

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Parkway Farm Stand, corner of Willis Rd. and Parkway Blvd.

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Fireside Farm Stand, corner of Fairlane Dr. at Loucks Pl.

The organization is also always looking for volunteers to help with planting, harvesting and distribution. Anyone interested can learn more at www.yorkfreshfoodfarms.org or by reaching out to yorkfreshproduce@gmail.com.

