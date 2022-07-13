'A long time coming': Renovations planned at York City public housing

Dozens of families in York City will finally receive renovations to their decades-old homes due to an influx of $57 million in federal funding.

Interior and exterior upgrades, in addition to updates in utility infrastructure, will come early next year to Parkway Homes, Parkway Homes Extended, and Smyser Street Cottages — public housing communities located in the north side of York City and originally built in the 1950s.

"It's been a long time coming," said Regina Mitchell, executive director at the Housing Authority of the City of York. "We're really excited to modernize our public housing units for families."

Public housing communities provide decent and safe rental housing for eligible, low-income families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

These three communities serve a combined 269 units. Once construction begins, families will be required to pack up their belongings and live in temporary on-site hospitality, said Andrew Davenport, vice president of development at The Michaels Organization, a private-sector development company.

"Since the renovation includes floors, you really have to get everything up and out," Davenport said. "For folks who can't do that, we provide help and assistance. While very disruptive, the goal is to make it as easy as possible."

Beyond aesthetic upgrades, renovation work to units will also introduce ADA-compliant accessibility upgrades, enhanced site security and utility infrastructure, a new playground, new roofing systems, new kitchens and bathrooms, air conditioning units and water heaters.

Financing for the $57 million renovation project will include tax-exempt bonds and a permanent loan issued by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. In addition, private equity was raised through the sale of federal low-income housing tax credits, the release states.

Construction on each of the units is expected to start in early 2023 and take 14 months to complete. Once finished, the communities will provide housing for residents earning at or below 60% of the area median income.

"I think it'll be a major economic benefit," said Deputy Director David Schaumann. "Plus the benefits to the residents of having a new kitchen or new floor is really great. And they're really, they're really excited about it too."

