York City's Downtown First Award nominees announced

Finalists have been named for the for the 22nd Annual Downtown First Awards being presented by York City’s Downtown Inc.

The awards will be presented from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at PeoplesBank Park.

Tickets for the event are $25 and are now on sale at www.downtownyorkpa.com.

Over 100 nominations were received for the 2022 awards. Finalists for each category represent businesses, organizations and individuals who have put Downtown York first through their commitment of time, advocacy and resources, according to the organization.

Downtown First Awards finalists include:

Outstanding Large Business Award: Site Design Concepts; White Rose Credit Union; CGA Law Firm.

Outstanding Small Business Award: The Boys’ Barking Bakery; Brewery Tours; abSketches.

Outstanding New Business/Merchant Award: Our Sons & Daughters; Neama’s Egyptian Food; 22(9) Vintage Wares.

Outstanding Merchant Award: Refillism; Schaefer’s Flower Shop; Hamir’s Indian Fusion.

Outstanding Nonprofit Organization Award: Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum; The Grotto; Keystone Kidspace.

Better York Appell Beautification Award: LoveBug Illustrations; The Garden Club of York; Corey Wolfe.

Outstanding Individual in an Organization Award: Susan Scofield; Melissa McGarry; Tavon Parker.

The Change Maker Award: Ophelia Chambliss; Guerrilla Gay Bar; Don Carn.

