York-area man, tracked to NYC, faces 115 charges related child sexual abuse

A York-area man, who allegedly tussled with New York City police as a fugitive, faces more than 100 counts related to child rape and child pornography.

Isaiah J. Metz, 22, is currently being held at York County Prison as he awaits an arraignment next month before Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness.

Metz faces a total of 115 criminal charges, with 100 of the felony counts related to child pornography. The other 15 include felony counts of child rape, deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and indecent assault, along with misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault, court records show.

The charges were filed March 30. Police in New York City caught up to him nearly three weeks later, and he picked up new allegations related to fighting officers during the arrest there.

Metz is accused of molesting two children at a home in Newberry Township. The allegations were reported to police around July 25, 2021 after one of the victims complained of pain to an adult, and then described an incident that occurred the day before, according to details in the criminal complaint.

As part of the investigation into the accusations, DNA collected from the scene of the incident paired with Metz’s DNA that was on file in a database, the complaint says.

Police said Metz left his phone in the vehicle of another adult after being dropped off at a convenience store. That person reportedly took the phone to the Newberry Township police.

With a warrant, investigators searched the phone and found about 50 images and videos of child pornography Metz allegedly created, including those involving two juveniles, the complaint shows.

Metz apparently left the area some time after the investigation began and went to New York City. Although Metz's residence is listed as Harrisburg in court records, the police report stated that he grew up in Newberry Township.

Officers with a New York City Police fugitive task force tracked him to a homeless shelter in Manhattan on April 19. In the process of taking him into custody on warrants, police alleged Metz punched investigators and bit one on the arm before fleeing, according to police and prosecutors in emails.

New York City police found Metz several hours later and took him into custody on local charges of assault, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing justice.

Metz pleaded guilty to resisting arrest on May 16, and was sentenced to 20 days in jail, a Manhattan District Attorney’s Office spokesperson said in an email. With that case now closed, Metz was transferred to York County to face the molestation and child porn charges.

Court records show he’s currently held at the York County Prison on a $100,000 bail.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned into the common pleas court system on Aug. 5.

