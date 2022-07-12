White Rose Wanderers plan walk Sept. 17

A walk event sponsored by the York White Rose Wanderers starts at 8 a.m. Sept. 17 in Littlestown.

The sign up and start line will be located at 151 Lakeview Drive in Littlestown, Adams County.

All are welcome to participate in the walk or run for free. For participants in the IVV/AVA credit program, the cost is $3 to get the book stamped.

The walk will be on sidewalks and streets in the Littlestown area where strollers or medium wheelchairs are acceptable. Pets are allowed except in the cemetery.

More:Central York remembers slain teacher Erin Walker

More:'Erin, you did not deserve this': Hundreds honor slain Central York teacher

For more information, call Jim Myers at 717-633-7268 or email JTM4321@comcast.net.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.