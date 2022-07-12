Warm, sunny weather ahead for York County residents

Some clear and warm days are ahead for York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There is no rain in the forecast until Sunday.

Here is the weather outlook for the week:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northwest wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

