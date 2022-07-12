'The greed market': Affordable housing in York County severely lacking

For the last year and a half, Christina Thompson and her two children have been sleeping on the couch of her aunt's home in Red Lion.

"I feel like I'm failing as a mother," Thompson said. "My kids don't have a place to call home."

And it's not for a lack of trying.

Since she left her previous home, due to what she described as a toxic situation, Thompson's actively sought a place of her own. But, like many others in York County, she's faced a grim reality: She's priced out of most of the available options.

Experts say there's simply not enough affordable housing available in York County.

"When you see rent prices that are going up to $1,900 a month and the majority of the city is under poverty — there's a mismatch on a whole other level," said Joyce Santiago, executive director of Affordable Housing Advocates, a local nonprofit that helps connect low-income residents with housing.

New development projects in York County raised the eyebrows of some who question the affordability of those rentals.

The billion dollar Freedom Square project located in Conewago Township, for example, will be estimated to start at $800 per month for senior rental apartments, $1,350 a month for rental townhouses and $950 a month for garden apartment rentals.

There is also an estimated $200,000 price tag for "active-adult" houses and $225,000 for single-family homes.

"Is this what 'affordable' housing looks like now?" said Kassie Jarman in a Facebook comment discussing the project.

Despite the flak, Santiago said she's hesitant to criticize those developments.

"I don't want to knock the housing that's being created because not everybody's struggling as much as others," she said. "If you're working, you're making whatever kind of income — you have that right to go live wherever you want to live."

The part concerning her, primarily, is the lack of housing for residents below the threshold to afford the pricy rentals. And while some tax credit housing is in the works, it still might take a couple of years before it's developed and finished, Santiago said.

A new construction project to renovate three public housing communities in York City, for instance, is estimated to start in early 2023 and take 14 months to finish, according to the York Housing Authority

Beyond new builds, existing rentals and the landlords overseeing them have hiked rent prices and other fees, according to Lori Leister, who oversees the NextDoor Program for Bell Socialization Services.

"Rent prices are going up, some at a rapid pace," Leister said. "Some landlords are wanting double security deposits — which is pretty common — but sometimes also trying to get a third security deposit or some sort of agreement paying up to 12 months of rent."

Beyond rentals, the housing market and mortgage rates have seen steep increases, according to Associated Press. Mortgage rates saw their biggest one-week jump — from 5.23% to 5.78%, the highest its been since November 2008 during the housing crisis.

This can be reflected on the local level, as well.

Elle Hale, the president of the Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties, said Realtors are primarily concerned with housing affordability.

"As interest rates have risen over 5% and home sale prices continuing to escalate, our concern is housing affordability," Hale said. "If they were looking to buy a $250,000 house at 4% for now, they may have to buy a $200,000 house at 5% to make the payment feasible."

Since becoming homeless, Thompson said she has applied to roughly 20 different rentals. She emphasized that she was required to pay application fees just for applying — but did not receive a refund when denied the rental.

"I would call the current state of housing the greed market," Thompson said. "We have cried a lot this past year. We just so badly need a break — someone to give us a chance. We're good people that just want a place to call home."

Thompson, with a 15-year-old daughter and 7-year-old autistic, high-energy son, said it's difficult living in someone else's home with a child who has high-functional needs.

In Pennsylvania, there is a shortage of about 267,000 rental homes available to low income renters, according to data provided by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).

This data, generated by the NLIHC in 2020, further states that 27% of Pennsylvanian households are classified as renters with low incomes.

In order to afford a two-bedroom apartment at the current federal fair market rate, these families would have to make nearly $41,500 per year, the NLIHC reported. For comparison, York City's median household income is $36,320, according to U.S. Census data.

"Many of these households are severely cost burdened, spending more than half of their income on housing," an NLIHC report reads. "Severely cost burdened poor households are more likely than other renters to sacrifice other necessities like healthy food and healthcare to pay the rent, and to experience unstable housing situations like evictions."

When it comes to affordable housing, both Santiago and Leister agreed there develops harmful rhetoric or stereotyping associated with it.

"It's that assumption that if you're of lower income, you're bringing crime or you're going to bring down the neighborhood value — and that is so untrue," Santiago said. "Low income people are not criminals. Just because we've only got a little bit of money doesn't mean you're going to commit a crime."

With a lack of affordable housing also comes a big caveat: defining what exactly constitutes affordability in the market.

If one can afford to pay the rent, it is affordable, Santiago said.

Using York City as an example, Santiago defined affordable housing based on income guidelines.

"The last I checked, we were somewhere around 80% poverty," she said. "So if you're using the poverty guidelines that the United States Department of Health and Human Services puts out, most of folks in York can't afford the rents that are being tacked on to the property, so therefore it's unaffordable."

When it came to receiving help from organizations, Thompson said she has not received the help she sought.

She has been accepted on several wait lists for housing programs, but has not received any phone calls.

"All I want is for my kids to have a place that is ours," Thompson said. "Where they can lay their heads down each night knowing they're safe and secure."

