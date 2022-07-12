Severe weather to sweep through region Tuesday: Forecaster

Severe thunderstorms are expected to move through York County on Tuesday — but it could be the last turbulent weather for a while.

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms with damaging winds of 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Those thunderstorms are likely after 2 p.m. Expect Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Here is the weather outlook for the rest of the work week from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday - Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday - Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

