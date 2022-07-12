How can United Way better help the York community? A new survey is seeking your opinion

The United Way of York County is seeking residents' opinions on specific issues facing their community.

A survey being conducted by the nonprofit seeks to better assist York County by hearing from the community. The survey, which opened Monday, will run through July 22.

Interested individuals can visit https://www.unitedway-york.org/ and click on the top banner to access the survey.

The survey is offered in both English and Spanish.

“Now is the time to engage our community and garner broad and diverse feedback to ensure our strategies will generate significant positive impact in our One York Community," said board Chair Scott Deisley in a news release.

United Way of York County is an organization focusing on human service needs through advancing the equality of education, health and economic mobility, according to its website.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Donations are the lifeblood of United Way of York County — which has funded 64 programs supported by 34 partner agencies.

"This enables United Way to address the immediate and continuing needs of York County families and individuals and to create real, lasting change that matters to you and the community," its website states.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.