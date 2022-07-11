York Against the Grain: Your neighbors doing great things

York Against The Grain is a monthly series that aims to highlight small, unique business owners across the county who deserve recognition for the work they are doing.

Check out these great entrepreneurs profiled so far and to nominate a business, reach out to Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

"To some, the art of crepe making is difficult. But for Tracey Oberdorf, it clicked.

Pour a dime-size drop of mix, count to three — add all of the mouth-watering toppings to her heart’s content."

"Jaysin Jefferson saw art in everything he did — even in things that might seem unconventional."

"Kageni-Woodard, born in Kenya, always felt a passion for sewing and design. With encouragement from her parents, Kageni-Woodard moved to the United States in 1991 and honed her skills at the Savannah College of Art and Design."

"As a young person working the 9-to-5 grind, Steph Holmes knew toxic work environments were practically a given. It wasn’t until she found a job at The Hart Center that she realized it was possible to prioritize her art and a career."

"Nate Riedy was convinced he would stay in Philadelphia forever. Surrounded by loved ones and close friends, he was perfectly content working the 9-to-5 grind in suburbia. Little did he know — a few years later — he would be taking over a 35-acre farm."