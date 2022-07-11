Man charged in fatal shooting was acquitted in 2011 homicide earlier this year

A York City man is charged in a homicide from last week, a case that comes five months after he was acquitted of murder in a new trial.

York City police arrested Jaquez Davon Brown, 26, on a warrant Sunday at a home in the 600 block of Wheatfield Street, and he was jailed on a homicide charge, police said in a news release.

Brown is suspected of shooting and killing Shaheim Carr, 27, in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Brown is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Joel Toluba on July 27. Court staff said Monday morning the criminal complaint against Brown was sealed by a judge’s order.

Brown is in York County Prison without bail, charged with one count of criminal homicide, according to court records.

Prior to this arrest, a jury found Brown — with his first name spelled Jacquez, same middle name — not guilty of first-degree murder Feb. 3 during a retrial of a case from 2011.

At 15 years old, he was originally charged with shooting and killing a man, Tony Wasilewski, in a dispute over a mobile phone in the 300 block of East Princess Street in July of that year. Brown was convicted at trial in 2013 and sentenced to 50-years-to-life in prison.

Brown appealed and won an order for a new trial, which began at the end of January and ended about four days later with the acquittal.

About two months after the decision, Brown was charged in early April with felony counts of intimidating a witness and conspiracy in a separate case.

