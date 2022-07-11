It's Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven: Here's how to get yours

Jessica Jones-Gorman

Since 2002, 7-Eleven, the world's largest convenience retailer, has been celebrating its birthday on July 11 (get it? 7/11) by offering free Slurpee drinks to customers throughout the country.

But the chain is stepping it up this year, thanking its guests for their patronage in a bigger way.

"Customers have often referred to 7-Eleven Day as Slurpee Day, now we are too," the company recently noted on its website, announcing an expanded free Slurpee promotion and $1 deals on fan-favorite snacks like hot dogs and pizza slices.

"To celebrate Slurpee Day, participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores will feature a limited-time-only mystery Slurpee drink flavor called 'What the Fanta,' but every Slurpee drink flavor is available for customers' enjoyment," the company said.

7-Eleven, which was founded in 1927 as an icehouse storefront in Dallas, Texas, and was known as Tote'm Stores between 1928 and 1946, ironically has 11 locations on Staten Island. The brand is offering this bigger-than-usual promotion in honor of its 95th birthday which falls on Monday, July 11.

So how can you claim this deal?

Customers need to be a member of 7REWARDS, the proprietary loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, which is available for download on smartphones via the Apple App Store or via Google Play. There is no cost associated with signing up for 7REWARDS but registration is required to redeem all of the offers and exclusive discounts.

Only one coupon is allowed per 7-Eleven or Speedway account. To redeem, members can scan their 7-Eleven or Speedway app, Speedy Rewards physical card or enter alternate ID at checkout.