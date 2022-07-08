York City reaches settlement with officer accused of reenacting George Floyd's murder

York City reached a settlement with a former police officer suspended in June 2020 after he was accused of re-enacting the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

As of Friday, the city hasn't disclosed the terms of the agreement — and the exact amount paid out to the officer. The case was scheduled to go to trial this month.

"Our main goal was to have Clayton Swartz no longer working for the York City police department," Mayor Michael Helfrich said Friday, noting that the cost of settling would be less than continuing the legal battle.

Three people previously accused then-York City Officer Clayton Swartz of jokingly pressing his knee on the neck of another man at a party in May 2020, shortly after Floyd's murder by a Minneapolis police officer in the same manner.

Swartz, the son of Spring Garden Police Chief George Swartz, was ultimately found not guilty by a three-person police trial board of violating department policies at the party in September 2020, but the city appealed that decision. Swartz filed suit against the city to get reinstated and to grant him an arbitration award that supported his reinstatement.

Edward Paskey, Swartz's attorney, said the settlement was a long time coming.

“This development is a total vindication for Clay,” Paskey said, in a statement. “As I’ve said repeatedly since June 2020, Clay did absolutely nothing wrong at that party or throughout the sham investigation that followed.”

Helfrich estimated it would've cost the city about $250,000 to continue the case in court. Against that, he said, a settlement made sense.

"We got the result we were looking for. Clayton Swartz no longer works for the York City police department," the mayor said, "and it was going to save us well over $100,000 dollars if not more by completing this agreement."

While Helfrich couldn't say exactly how much Swartz was owed in back pay as part of the settlement, he said the payout was about a third of the $250,000 that it would've cost the city to continue litigation.

Although part of the suit filed was for reinstatement to the York City Police, Swartz has since taken a position with the West Manheim Township Police Department as a patrolman.

Paskey, in the written statement, indicated that Swartz has no plans to return to the city at this point.

“That [West Manheim] job offer was simply too good to decline," he said. "While he will miss working with most of his brothers and sisters at YCPD, he is happy to continue his career in law enforcement. Clay left the City on his own terms and with his head held high.”

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

