York City man died from multiple gunshot wounds: coroner

A York City man killed Wednesday died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, a report from the York County Coroner's Office said.

Shaheim Carr, 27, was shot multiple times in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street around 11:13 a.m. An autopsy on Carr was performed Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown to determine the cause of death.

The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene 10 minutes later. Carr was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:40 p.m.

Carr's homicide was the 14th in York City this year, according to the coroner's office. There have been a total of 19 homicides in York County this year.

York City Police are still investigating the case. A suspect car involved with the case was recovered in Springettsbury Township late Wednesday.

York City Police are seeking tips to help solve the case. Anyone can submit a tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Anyone with information can also contact detectives at abaez@yorkcity.org or submit a tip at 717-849-2204. All tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with a tip can also call York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

