Thunderstorms to sweep through York County for start of weekend: Forecast

Heavy rainfall is expected Friday evening in York County according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates between 1-2 inches per hour may produce isolated instances of flooding Friday evening into tonight.

There is a 70% chance of heavy rainfall tonight with a low of 68 degrees. That chance of rain carries into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service forecast for next few days includes the following:

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

More:York County residents beware: Scammers pretending to be law enforcement

More:Teen who died in Fourth of July wreck identified: Coroner

More:Coroner IDs woman killed in York County wreck

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.