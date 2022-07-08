Man found dead along river identified as York County resident

A body found in the Susquehanna River Wednesday has been identified as a York County resident.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said in a statement that Jerry Reynolds, 63, of Airville was the man found by boaters along the river around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The coroner’s office responded to Crow Island on the river in Martic Township around 3 p.m. The deputy coroner who responded to the scene pronounced Reynolds dead.

Coroner’s investigators said Reynolds had been dead between 24 to 48 hours before his body was found.

The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing, the coroner’s office said. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death.

An autopsy is scheduled Friday to determine the cause of death.

