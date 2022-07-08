Hanover rolls out new parking system

Paying for parking in downtown Hanover has gone high-tech.

The York County borough updated its parking operation with the implementation of Passport Parking software. Implementation of the software upgrades a number of aspects of the borough’s parking operations under one system and offers improved convenience for those wanting to park in the downtown area.

Drivers can download the Passport Parking app and use it to pay for and manage parking sessions with their smartphones. Users can create an account with their email addresses or phone number and begin a session by entering a zone number marked on nearby signs or on the meter decal.

After choosing the duration of their parking session, users can pay for more time remotely on the app without having to run back and feed a meter. In addition, users can view parking history or download receipts either from their phone or online at www.PassportParking.com.

The borough worked with Main Street Hanover on how to best utilize parking and allow visitors to concentrate on shopping and visiting downtown without worrying about feeding a meter.

The Passport Parking system includes all areas of borough-managed parking. Individuals will still be able to purchase a limited number of parking permits in the lots associated with that program.

More information is available during normal business hours at the Borough of Hanover office located at 44 Frederick St. or by phone at 717-637-3877 or online at www.HanoverBoroughPA.gov.

