York City Police searching for vehicle in connection with fatal shooting

York City Police are asking for the public's help to locate a suspect vehicle from a shooting Wednesday that left a 27-year-old man dead.

Police are searching for a gold 2015 Ford Fusion with the Pennsylvania plates KCF0338 in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street. In its public alert, police warned that the suspect or suspects in this case are considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect vehicle is shown in the security camera still frame below:

Anyone who spots the suspect vehicle is asked to contact York City Police through their website at www.yorkcitypolice.com, e-mail abaez@yorkcity.org or call York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

The shooting occurred around 11:13 a.m. Wednesday where officers found the man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The York County Coroner’s office was dispatched to the scene at 11:23 a.m. where deputy coroner Jacob Clevenger certified the death, a coroner’s office report said.

An autopsy is scheduled Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The name of the victim will be released following the results of the autopsy.

