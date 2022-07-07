Thunderstorms in the forecast for York County on Friday

Calm weather Thursday leads into some stormy times on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a high of 80 Thursday and low around 65, the weather service said there is a chance for thunderstorms Friday in York County, with a slight chance for showers on Saturday.

That gives way to clearing skies for the rest of the weekend.

Here is the outlook for the next few days, according to the weather service:

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light north wind. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

