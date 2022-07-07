Teen who died in Fourth of July wreck identified: Coroner

A teen who died after a single-vehicle wreck in Adams County on the Fourth of July has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office.

Dillon Myers, 17, of Hanover, died after he reportedly lost control of the vehicle he was driving and struck a tree at about 4:55 p.m. Monday in Union Township, the coroner's office said.

After emergency crews responded to the crash, the teen was flown to WellSpan York Hospital. Deputy coroner Molly York responded to the hospital and certified the death at about 9:55 p.m. Monday.

The teen died as a result of blunt force trauma received in the wreck, the coroner’s report said. No autopsy was performed.

More:Coroner IDs woman killed in York County wreck

More:Child pornography charges filed against York City man: police

More:First leg of Hanover Trolley Trail officially open, with more planned

The coroner's office said other people were reportedly in the vehicle when the crash occurred, but noted the coroner’s office doesn’t provide information on crash survivors.

The Gettysburg Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the accident.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.