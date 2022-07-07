Supreme Court ruling could open the door to more religion in York County schools

A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned lower court decisions concerning the place of prayer in public schools — a development that experts say could invite religion back into school events and make it harder for parents and students to protest.

That's particularly relevant in York County, where schools have been the subject of a variety of high profile cases surrounding the constitutional separation of church and state, known as the Establishment Clause.

“It’s a really tough thing to challenge,” said Sara Rose, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania.

Rose said the Supreme Court's ruling in the case of Kennedy v. Bremerton will make it harder for students to prove they were coerced by the majority religion.

“It’s going to make a lot of kids feel like they are excluded from their community," she said, "because they don’t practice the religious belief of the majority of the people in the community practice."

The ruling came about because public high school football coach Joseph Kennedy lost his job with the Bremerton School District, Wash., after he knelt on the field to pray following a 2015 game. He sued the district claiming the district was violating his First Amendment right and lost in district court and the Court of Appeals.

The Supreme Court overturned the previous verdict June 27, saying the district violated Kennedy’s right to free speech.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen G. Breyer and Elena Kagan, disagreed with the ruling, saying the decision was misguided. It elevated the religious rights of a school employee over his students, "who are required to attend school and who this Court has long recognized are particularly vulnerable and deserving of protection,"

"In doing so, the Court sets us further down a perilous path in forcing States to entangle themselves with religion, with all of our rights hanging in the balance," Sotomayor wrote in the dissent, adding the decision is not a victory for religious liberty.

A number of York County school districts did not respond or declined comment when asked about the recent Supreme Court ruling.

Rose said said it'll be interesting to see how this plays out.

“I can certainly see teachers and other school employees bringing lawsuits arguing that they have a right to engage in the expression of their religious beliefs in the classroom,” she said explaining lawsuits will have to show how broad the right is.

She added this ruling now “opens the door” for school staff to argue about being allowed to express their religious beliefs when working at the school.

The nation's highest court also ruled June 21 Maine could not exclude religious schools from a tuition aid program for the private education sector. The Associated Press reported Chief Justice John Roberts and the other five justices felt the program was violating the religious freedoms. He wrote states are not obligated to support the private sector, but cannot leave the religious schools out if they do.

This could now allow a new push for programs in other states that don't direct taxpayer money to private or religious schools.

Prior to the latter ruling, organizations such as Pennsylvania's Joy El Ministries, previously known as Children's Bible Mission, had to find other ways.

According to Joy El's website, the Supreme Court ruled it was illegal to have Bible reading and prayer in schools in 1965. After doing some research, Joy El members found a state law that allowed students to be released from schools for religious instructions, which they have been doing for some time, calling it the Released Time Bible Program.

Students are transported weekly from school classrooms to an offsite location to learn about the Bible. It began in 1967 with two elementary schools and grew to 21 school districts and over 3,000 students.

Joy El's CEO Aaron Ziebarth declined to comment on the recent Supreme Court ruling, saying he wasn't familiar with the case and wouldn't have anything of value to share.

The Joy El organization was referenced during a recent debate in the Northern York County School District over the possible creation of an "After School Satan Club." Students in the district were permitted to attend the Christian club during school hours but the school board denied the proposed Satanic Club.

The Satanic Temple publicly threatened to pursue litigation but, at least so far, hasn't done so. Despite its use of Satanic imagery, the Salem, Massachusetts-based organization "encourages benevolence and empathy." The Internal Revenue Service granted it tax-exempt status in 2019, but the temple in fact advocates for stronger separation between church and state — often via lawsuits.

In 2005, a lawsuit involving the Dover Area School District resulted in a federal district court ruling that the teaching of intelligent design — an unproveable hypothesis that the complexity of biology can only be explained as the creation of an intelligent being — violated the Establishment Clause

Rose noted that some schools prohibit religious displays out of concern of a student suing the district for violating Establishment Clauses. However, schools may no longer be worried about that after this decision and may be willing to allow religious expression by those in the religious majority.

People are more likely to be upset if religious minorities express their faith, she said. The schools may experience more pressure to “clamp down on those.” She added that religious minority members are less likely to "push the envelope" out of fear of being fired or attacked.

Rose hasn’t seen many similar Establishment Clause cases in the past 15 years other than prayer at graduations. She didn't think the ruling would impact prayers at those events, but the court appears to be allowing more expression of religious beliefs in public settings.

It also appears the court isn’t concerned as it was in previous years, about how this might have a “coercive effect."

“That’s really what’s missing from this decision,” she said. “Any acknowledgment of the fact that kids are going to feel coerced to participate with somebody like a football coach that’s praying on the field.”

Rose said the coerciveness can appear as peer pressure, feeling like students will be looked down on or bullied in schools.

One prime example was in the Kennedy v. Bremerton case itself.

A football player whose coach is leading a prayer on the field may feel pressured to join in, Rose said. If they don't participate, they may feel they won't get as much playing time on the field.

“Students have a right to not feel they are being coerced to participate in a religious exercise,” she said.

Milan Mitrovich, who was a candidate for a recent open seat on Northeastern's school board, brought up the recent ruling during an interview with the board. The ruling, he said, sends a message that it's OK for employees to express religious beliefs on school properties.

“I think it’s important that the school board makes it clear that, as it’s laid out in the policy manual and the disciplinary section: no student can ever be disciplined solely on the basis of their religious beliefs," he said.

Rose said the court's decision could put the schools in a difficult position, balancing the rights of both students and staff members.

If a student has concerns when a teacher expresses religious belief, she said the student will have to carefully document why they feel it is coercive. And districts will have to do the same before reprimanding a teacher for espousing their religious beliefs.

And there's always a chance the pendulum could shift again.

The best thing supporters of the separation of church and state can do, Rose said, is to stay vigilant and raise concerns as they arise.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.

