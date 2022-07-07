Emergency warning system test at Muddy Run storage facility slated

An emergency warning system used at the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Lancaster County will be tested next week.

The test will take place around 10 a.m. Tuesday. A brief tone will sound followed by the words “this is a test," according to Constellation Energy Generation LLC, which owns the facility.

The test will last around two minutes. No action by the public or emergency organization will be necessary during the test, the company said in a statement.

The emergency warning system is designed to warn the owners and residents of cottages along an area of Conowingo Pond. It consists of six sets of loudspeakers mounted atop poles upstream and downstream of the facility. These poles were installed in Drumore Township, Lancaster County, and Lower Chanceford and Peach Bottom townships in York County in 2003.

Tests of the warning system are done every three months, in January, April, July and October.

