Coroner IDs woman killed in York County wreck

A woman who died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Lower Chanceford Township has been identified.

Sharron Dannemann, 64, of Springettsbury Township was a passenger in the vehicle when the driver failed to negotiate a turn, hit a tree and went down in embankment in the area of 123 Paper Mill Rd, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The woman died as a result of blunt force trauma received in the accident, the coroner's office said. No autopsy was performed.

According to the report, there were other occupants of the vehicle, but no report on their condition was given.

The York Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the wreck.

