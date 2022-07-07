Coroner IDs man shot and killed in York City

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the 27-year-old man who was killed Wednesday in York City.

Shaheim Carr, of the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street, was shot to death late Wednesday morning on the same block where he lived.

The coroner's office released the name following an autopsy that took place Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Also, a vehicle sought by York City Police in connection with the homicide has been recovered.

Lt. Daniel Lentz said the vehicle was recovered Wednesday night by Springettsbury Township Police. There was no word on where the gold-colored 2015 Ford Fusion with a Pennsylvania license plate of KCF0338 was found.

Police are still seeking one or more suspects in the shooting death of Carr. He was shot around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The York County Coroner’s office was dispatched to the scene at 11:23 a.m., where deputy coroner Jacob Clevenger certified the death, a coroner’s office report said.

Anyone who has information about the homicide is asked to contact York City Police through their website at www.yorkcitypolice.com, by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org or by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

