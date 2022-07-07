Codorus State Park pool reopens after lifeguard shortage

Codorus State Park's swimming pool will reopen Thursday after park officials shut it down earlier this year due to a lifeguard shortage.

In May, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources indefinitely closed the pool due to staffing concerns. But the agency announced Thursday that those issues have been resolved and the pool will be open seven days per week again.

The pool features a snack bar, a spray park and a walk-in shallow entrance for non-swimmers and children. The pool is located in the day-use area of the park and has parking adjacent to it.

The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset. Day use areas of the park close at dusk and the pool is open through Labor Day.

Contact the park office for additional facility information at 717-637-2816.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

