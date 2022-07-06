York County residents beware: Scammers pretending to be law enforcement

A York County judge is warning the public about a scam that uses a local magisterial district court's spoofed caller ID as a means to steal money.

York County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Maria Musti said the scam involves calls from a number that mimics the Magisterial District Court MDJ 19-1-04 telephone number and displaces the MDJ office number on caller ID.

The caller impersonates someone from law enforcement and demands payment, she said, in a written statement.

York County Courts will never place calls or solicit payment by credit card, gift card or any other means of electronic fund transfer for any reason, Musti said.

If you receive a call from a number or from anyone claiming to be involved with the courts requesting money or payment of fines, fees or court costs, do not divulge any sensitive information or forms of payment of any kind.

Anyone receiving calls of this nature is encouraged to hang up immediately and contact state and/or local police as well as the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Consumer Protection at (800) 441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

