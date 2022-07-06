Woman dies in single-vehicle crash: coroner

A woman died Tuesday in a one-car crash in Lower Chanceford Township.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle where the driver failed to negotiate a turn, hit a tree and went down an embankment on Paper Mill Road, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The woman died as a result of blunt force trauma received in the accident, the coroner's office said. Deputy Coroner Jake Clevenger was dispatched to the scene at 5:58 p.m. and certified the death.

According to the report, there were other occupants of the vehicle, but no report on their condition was given.

The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the crash.

No autopsy will be done, but a routine toxicology test will be, according to the coroner's office.

