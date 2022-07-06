'Vintage paradise': 717 Vintage Fest returns to York County this July

York County residents itching to score deals on vintage clothing, furniture and vinyl records are in luck.

Vintage Fest, the event that brought vintages vendors to the county last year, is back.

717 Vintage Fest, presented by Revolt Style Studio, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16 and July 17 at New York Wire Works, located at 441 E. Market St.

Event founder and Revolt Style Studio owner Jessica Weikert said this year's event will bring more than 60 vendors together to sell diverse styles of vintage clothing, accessories, home decor, furniture and collectables.

717 Vintage Fest is free to enter.

"Eventgoers are encouraged to explore all that York City has to offer after venturing through the vintage paradise that is 717 Vintage Fest," Weikert said in a news release.

With much success for last year's inaugural Vintage Fest, the anticipation has stirred for another event.

“One of the main reasons for the event is to get all of the great vintage sellers, vendors and curators in the 717 together in one place," Weikert said in 2021. "We’re all in a community digitally, so I'm excited to get everyone together in person in the community."

A full list of all vendors can be found at www.717vintagefest.com/.

