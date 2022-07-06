Man killed in York City shooting: police
One man is dead following a shooting that occurred late Wednesday morning in York City.
York City Police Lt. Daniel Lentz said a man in his late 20s was fatally shot and that the York County Coroner's Office was called to the scene.
The shooting occurred around 11:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street, according to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatch also confirmed that EMS was called.
York City Police said they will issue a statement on the shooting as more details become available.
This is the 14th homicide to occur in York City this year and the 20th in York County.
