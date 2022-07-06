Man killed in York City shooting

One man is dead following a shooting late Wednesday morning in York City.

York City Police responded to the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street around 11:15 a.m. and found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man died at the scene, police said.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. It was the 14th homicide in York City this year and the 19th in York County.

York City Police are seeking tips to help solve the case. Anyone can submit a tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Anyone with information can also contact detectives at abaez@yorkcity.org or submit a tip at 717-849-2204. All tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with a tip can also call York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

