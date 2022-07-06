Every dog has its day. For Pepino, it took a year to find a forever home.

Every dog has its day.

For a 4-year-old Pit Bull named Pepino, it took nearly a year in the shelter at the York County SPCA to have hers.

Two weeks before her first anniversary at the shelter, Pepino — or Peppi as she is now called — found a home with Candace and Jim Russell of Mechanicsburg.

It took some time to find the right situation for her.

Evan Schmitz with the York County SPCA said it is unusual for an animal to stay in their care for such a long period. Generally, he said, animals stay in the shelter for no more than 60 days, so Pepino’s situation was unique.

Schmitz said if an animal isn't adopted within a few days after they arrive, it usually takes longer for those potential pets to be adopted out.

"That is the pattern that once they get overlooked for so long, it just continues to happen because they're not new to the public and new to the eye of the people looking on our website on a daily basis,” he said.

Schmitz said Pepino also had some restrictions as to who could adopt her, which made placing her in a home more difficult.

Pepino had been adopted on two occasions, only to be brought back because she did not get along with other animals in the household. She initially came into the shelter as a stray. Schmitz said once an animal has those tendencies, it signals they should be adopted as a lone pet.

Schmitz said Pepino hadn't displayed those tendencies in the shelter, but when she went into a home situation, she started to display them. Usually, they introduce other pets in the home at the shelter to see if there are any issues, but he said in that 45 minute to an hour introduction, those tendencies may not show themselves.

"I haven't seen too many cases where dogs have stayed here for an entire year. There has been some in the past, but for the most part, they're usually in and out pretty quickly,” Schmitz said. "It was definitely heart wrenching to have a dog be here in the shelter for that long."

Pepino’s time in the shelter wasn’t an idle one. Handlers at the shelter worked with her and taught her basic commands. Some of the handlers took her home with them at night to get her used to being in a home situation to prep her for the day she found a home.

Then the day finally came when Schmitz found the perfect place for Pepino.

"I put in a lot of work trying to get a good fit for her and reaching out to a lot of different families. And then one day when I came in, I checked the applications and the person that actually adopted her applied specifically for her,” Schmitz said. “So, there was an application in there for Pepino, so I called them, processed it, got them in here and it ended up being a perfect fit for her."

Candace Russell saw Pepino on the York County SPCA’s website. Adopting a Pit Bull was something that she wanted. Her son had adopted one two years ago and she and Jim grew attached to it. When their son got married and took the dog with him, it left a void they wanted to fill.

"We were devastated," Candace said. "She was like our grandchild. We had been through thick and thin with her. We really felt like she was our dog. So, I was feeling really down."

It was love at first sight when Candace saw Pepino on the website.

"I went on the website and here is this beautiful blue Pit Bull. They are kind of a greyish-blue color. They are beautiful dogs. I said, 'Look at this beautiful Pit Bull,'" Candace said.

Candace thought there would be no way such a beautiful dog would still be available for adoption, but she sent an e-mail to the SPCA anyway to enquire about adopting Peppi.

Schmitz got back in contact with Candace the very next day and invited the Russells to come meet the dog.

"We went down and Evan brought her out and we fell in love with her," Candace said. "Of course, they told us she had been at the shelter a year and I couldn't believe it."

A lot of things have changed since the Russells took Pepino. One was her name. Candace changed the name to Peppi because Pepino in Italian is a masculine form of a name and Peppi is a girl. So she chose the shortened form of the name.

"It sounds familiar to her," Russell said. "She answers to it."

The adoption seems to suit Peppi. Russell said the Pit Bull has gained six pounds since coming to live with them.

"She has really blossomed and bloomed since we got her," Candace said.

Peppi was a dog that needed a lot of attention and someone who had the time to spend with her. Candace said she was that person.

"My husband and I just love her to death," Candace said. "I know [the SPCA staff] were so happy someone adopted Peppi who understood her and was able to spend the time with an animal like that she really deserves and sorely needs."

