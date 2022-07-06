Emigsville Band featured in free concert July 26

Music of the past will be the center of a free summer concert by the Emigsville Band at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, on the lawn at the Senior Commons at Powder Mill.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to hear tunes from Elvis, The Beatles and more. A complimentary frozen dessert, courtesy of Senior Commons, is being offered to those who attend.

Attendees can also purchase a chance in a raffle basket drawing to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill is located at 1775 Powder Mill Road in York City.

Call 717-741-0961 to RSVP or for more information.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

