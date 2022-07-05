York College president announces retirement

Pamela Gunter-Smith, the York College of Pennsylvania’s president, will retire at the end of the next school year in June 2023.

Gunter-Smith stepped into the role as the college's fourth president in 2013. She previously worked at Drew University, Spelman College and the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute.

More:Central York remembers slain teacher Erin Walker

More:Protesters gather in downtown York to call for Congressman Scott Perry's resignation

More:York County happenings: USPS job fairs; public star watch

According to a college press release, Gunter-Smith created a stronger connection to York City by creating two programs, Center for Community Engagement and Marketview Arts, which provided opportunities for students to engagewith the local community.

She focused on entrepreneurship and innovation through academic programs, enhanced the academic program, led the college through the pandemic and served the community by participating on boards.

Additional, Gunter-Smith led the college through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college’s board of trustees is currently looking for the next president.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.