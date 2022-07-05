Strap yourselves in: Forecast calls for periodic thunderstorms all week

Fasten your seatbelts. It's going to be a bumpy... week.

A succession of thunderstorms will bring a periodic risk of hail and even isolated flooding to York County over the next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions are expected to clear by Saturday. In the meantime, however, Yorkers can expect intermittent showers and thunderstorms throughout the week.

Here is the outlook for the week ahead:

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 2am. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.