Lincoln Charter School announces new CEO

After a nationwide search, the Lincoln Charter School's board of directors have chosen on a new CEO who's expected to join the school July 6.

Rob Catten was the principal for Riverbend Preparatory Academy in Laveen, Ariz., for the past two years, according to a Lincoln Charter press release.

Catten previously served seven years in the U.S. Navy before going on to work as an English teacher and school administrator. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from the U.S. Naval Academy and a certification in secondary education.

He's currently a doctoral student at Drexel University as he works toward an Educational Leadership and Administration degree.

