Hail, flooding possible as major storms sweep through York County

Strong thunderstorms could bring a chance for damaging winds, hail and isolated flooding on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

It could be the start of a very stormy week as forecasters call for similarly turbulent weather every day through Friday.

On Tuesday, those showers and thunderstorms are likely between 3 and 5 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are expected with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Otherwise, the forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 86. A south wind blowing 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph are possible.

Tuesday night, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The weather outlook for the rest of the week according to the National Weather Service is:

Wednesday - A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Wednesday night there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday - A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday - Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Friday night, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

