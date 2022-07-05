'A big loss': Central Pa. remembers Robb Hanrahan, longtime CBS 21 anchor

STAFF REPORT

Robb Hanrahan, longtime news anchor at CBS21, died over the weekend at age 60, the Harrisburg-based news station announced.

Hanrahan, who retired following a massive heart attack in 2021, joined the station in 2010 after stints for stations in Florida and New York. He also hosted a weekly political news program, Face the State, for CBS21.

"Robb's contributions during his time with CBS 21 and the amazing connections he made with everyone who worked at the station are immeasurable," the station said, in a written statement. "He will be greatly missed."

More:Hail, flooding possible as major storms sweep through York County

More:July Fourth event shooting causes panic in Philadelphia

More:Hail, flooding possible as major storms sweep through York County

Hanrahan's death led to an outpouring of grief from former colleagues and friends.

"This one really hurts," wrote CBS21 anchor Tom Russell, while sharing a photo of the two working the July 4th holiday in 2019.

"A big loss for central Pennsylvania," ABC27 anchor Alicia Richards said on Twitter. "My heart breaks for Robb Hanrahan's family and his work family. On every occasion that we crossed paths, it struck me that he was an excellent journalist and a gentleman."

Flora Posteraro, a longtime anchor at competitor ABC27, said Hanrahan was "one of the best anchors in the biz."

"I am shocked and saddened to hear this news," she said, via Twitter. "Robb had only retired last year to spend more time with his family."

Matt Maisel, formerly of Fox43 and now communications director for the city of Harrisburg, said "my heart hurts in so many ways."

"Robb was one of those guys who aim to earn their respect, but better than that, someone I was lucky to call a friend," Maisel said, on Twitter.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, now a candidate for U.S. Senate, wrote: “I am profoundly saddened for Robb’s passing. I’m so grateful to have known him.”

Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny County, also extended condolences, describing Robb as "a diligent and professional journalist."