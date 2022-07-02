For Native Americans in south-central Pa., 'We're still growing, we're still surviving'

For Frank LittleBear, growing up as a proud tribe member of the Northern Plains Cree was a badge of pride. Though children in school poked fun at him as he attended pow wow's and wore his hair long and braided, it taught him to grow a tough skin.

He hoped things would be different for his children growing up in York County — that through education and outreach the younger generations would break the cycle of stereotyping.

And while it may seem like there are few Native Americans in York County — or even in south-central Pennsylvania — LittleBear would urge one to look deeper.

"There's not a huge native population that's here. But those that are, we do have a tight-knit community in a sense," LittleBear said. "... I think also if you don't want to see it, you just go about your daily day — you're not going to be exposed to it."

LittleBear, of Lower Windsor Township, has devoted the better part of 30 years of his life to lectures, education and performances about indigenous culture.

Having received a doctorate in Native American studies from the University of Utah, he has traveled around North America, Canada and Mexico to teach about indigenous studies and culture.

LittleBear is proud to have passed down his passions for education to his children — Tommy, Samantha, Nick and Victoria.

His children have been practicing traditional Cree dances before they even started walking. Now, they participate in the Red Vision Native American Dance Team and continue to attend indigenous events with their family.

"For me personally, I just love going to these events because I just like seeing how people dress through fancy shawls and outfits, and the way they express themselves," said 17-year-old Samantha. "I do feel empowered."

LittleBear is the fifth generation born out of his territory. Though many Native Americans choose to live on a reservation, LittleBear bounced around to different states on the East Coast.

When it became time to raise his own family, LittleBear chose to settle in York County. For him, much of his decision stemmed from his own childhood experiences.

"Reservations are sort of a safe place for a lot of indigenous people to live," LittleBear said. "For me (living outside a reservation), it was an aspect of what I grew up with, having that experience, the type of schooling, the environments that they're exposed to — seeing sort of the two worlds that they have."

For some Native Americans however, moving away from the reservation is difficult, especially when they have a strong connection to it.

LittleBear emphasized the work many Native Americans do to improve living conditions for their communities. Substance abuse problems, increasing suicide rates and missing and murdered indigenous women and children, for example, are a major issue that for many keep them on the reservation, LittleBear said.

"Some of them stay working in community homes, working with tribal government, working to just better the lives of the people that are there now," he said. "So because of that, too, you know, there really is a strong tie to stay there and try to improve the mental, emotional and physical quality of the nations."

Often times, when Native American issues makes headlines, momentum soon falls.

"What people lose sight of is what happens a week from then, or two weeks from then, or a month or six months or a year," LittleBear said. "There's people still being affected by those things. Those conversations need to be constantly as a reminder of the events that are still going on."

With global events and tragedies happening constantly, sometimes the only thing one person can do is better the community they live in. For LittleBear, that comes in the form of education and answering questions.

Whether that happens in a public, organized forum or at his local Walmart, he said he welcomes all curiosity.

"Be knowledgeable of what's going on around us, but reflect on how are we building up and changing and opening of dialogue right here," LittleBear said.

If people take one thing from his work, he would like it to be the sense of strength and self preservation among indigenous communities.

"Our people have been through a lot throughout history. We've had a lot of ups and downs. We've had a lot of things taken away from us. We've had a lot of loss — but we're still here," LittleBear said. "We're still growing, we're still surviving. We still have a strong sense of identity of our culture. We live what we do. It's much more than just a book. It's our way of life."

