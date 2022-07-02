Fireworks lit in businesses sparks slew of charges against two teens

Two West Manchester Township teenagers are accused of helping set fireworks off in a few businesses around Memorial Day.

Justus Gilbert and Yavian Gutierrez, both 18, are charged in multiple cases stemming from the incidents — three cases against Gilbert and two against Gutierrez, with high-level felonies in each case.

West York Borough Police allege the two were part of a group that threw fireworks in four different businesses over three days in late May.

The first report came from York Fuel Stop, 1129 W. Market St., where staff told police two people lit fireworks inside the gas station, tossed them over the counter, and then fled in a white sedan, according to details in each of the criminal complaints. Police said the cashier’s clothes were burnt and heavy smoke filled the building.

Down the street, staff at the Turkey Hill, 1500 W. Market St., reported a similar incident that same evening. Police learned three people lit fireworks in the store and threw them behind the counter, which burned part of the counter and melted some items, the complaints show.

The next night, May 30, police and firefighters responded to a report of fireworks that were set off in the Dollar Tree, 1200 W. Market St. A similar incident was reported at Walmart in West Manchester Township the night of May 31, and the suspects were seen fleeing in a white Toyota, the complaints show.

Police saw a white car matching the description pull into and stop in a parking lot at the Carriage Works apartment complex. Five people got out of the car and went into the apartments, police said in the complaints.

Officers followed and found four of the suspects, while the fifth fled. Among them were Gilbert and Gutierrez, with Gilbert named as the car’s owner, according to the complaints. Police also said Gilbert was wearing a shirt that matched one allegedly worn by a suspect at Turkey Hill.

With a warrant, police searched the car and found dozens of fireworks inside, as well as lighters, the complaint shows.

Gilbert was interviewed about a week later, and police alleged he admitted he went into Turkey Hill but said he wasn’t the one to light fireworks there. He also allegedly said he was the driver at York Fuel Stop but stayed in the car there and at Dollar Tree. Police said he told them two of the four people in his group lit the fireworks at Walmart.

Police also interviewed Gutierrez as part of the investigation. He allegedly admitted he was involved in the incidents at York Fuel Stop, Turkey Hill and Walmart, and said he stayed in the vehicle. He also allegedly admitted he was present when the fireworks were purchased and helped handle them in the car, the complaints show.

In each of the three cases against Gilbert, he’s charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit arson with danger to cause injury, conspiracy to commit to commit arson that endangers property, conspiracy to possess explosive material, and conspiracy to risk catastrophe. He’s also charged in each case with misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment.

Added up, according to the court documents for the three cases, Gilbert faces 12 felony charges, three misdemeanors and one summary offense of criminal mischief.

Gutierrez, meanwhile, is charged in two cases, with a grand total of eight felony counts and two misdemeanors — the same charges as Gilbert along with a summary criminal mischief count.

West York Police Chief Matthew Millsaps said investigators are still working to identify the other people involved the case.

On top of the fireworks incidents, Gutierrez and Gilbert are also charged in other, separate cases.

Gutierrez faces robbery, assault, theft, stolen property and harassment counts in a case filed Thursday.

Gibert is charged with counts of risking catastrophe, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct in his other case, filed June 23, court documents show.

Gilbert remains in custody at York County Prison. Court documents indicate Gutierrez has not been arrested.

