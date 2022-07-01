Rotary Club of York selects new president

The Rotary Club of York selected a new president.

Glen Miller, who currently serves as the York College of Pennsylvania’s director of philanthropy, will succeed Jackie Summers.

The new president is an active community member, has volunteered in the club for the past decade and served on the club’s board of directors of the club’s charitable arm on a few organizations such as York County History Center and York Symphony Orchestra.

Miller has previously served on boards such as the York County Four Chaplains Memorial and the York Area Housing Group.

The York-area's Rotary Club, which is the 26th largest Rotary club of its kind worldwide, has served the community for more than a century.

