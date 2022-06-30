Where to see fireworks and other July 4th events in York County

York County will offer many ways to celebrate Independence Day with concerts, festivals and — of course — fireworks.

July4York

Fireworks, music and baseball will be on the agenda as the York Revolution plays host to July4York on Monday. Kids can start the celebration at 2 p.m. with a free fun zone loaded on the Brooks Robinson Plaza before the Revolution’s game against the Lancaster Barnstormers. The free event will feature inflatables, child-friendly games, and the return of the Big Boy Brass Band.

After the game, the gates at Revolution Stadium will open at 8 p.m. for free admission to hear the York Symphony Orchestra perform a one-hour patriotic concert. The concert is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. followed by the finale – a fireworks show that is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Jacobus Lions Blast

The Jacobus Lions Club in Jacobus will present the 57th annual July Fourth Blast from 8 a.m. until dusk at the Jacobus Community Park located on South Main Street.

The event will start with a Children’s Parade at 9:15 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

Barbecue chicken will be sold starting at 11 a.m. to support the Jacobus Fire Co.

There will be music throughout the day from Canaan’s Land Bluegrass (10 a.m.), J.C. Fisher Band (noon), Cormorant’s Fancy (2 p.m.), Patsy Cline and Friends Tribute (4 p.m.), Emigsville Band (6:30 p.m.) and First Capitol Drumline (8:30 p.m.).

There will be a library book sale, kids’ games, face painting, a puppet show, kids tractor pull, cornhole competition, cake walk as well as a number of food and craft vendors.

The event concludes with a fireworks display around 9:15 p.m. that will be preceded by the national anthem and a salute to those who serve.

Red Lion Fourth

The Fourth of July celebration in Red Lion starts with fireworks Sunday at Fairmount Park, which will will start around 9 p.m. Everyone is asked to stay outside the barrier for their own safety.

The Red Lion Borough Stay at Home Celebration will be on Monday at Fairmount Park. It will feature music, food for purchase from various food trucks and the annual Roarin’ Great Car Show. Registration is still open to enter your vehicle. Visit redlionpa.org for the registration form and for more information.

Springettsbury Township Sounds of Summer Concert Series and Fireworks

Music and fireworks will be featured as part of the Springettsbury Township July 4th Celebration on Sunday t Springettsbury Township Park Amphitheater, 1501 Mount Zion Road.

The Urban Guerilla Orchestra will present a high-energy concert starting at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater.

Following the concert, there will be a fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Rotary Club of Eastern York County 4th of July Celebration

The Rotary Club of Eastern York County in Wrightsville will have its Fourth of July Celebration on Saturday.

The day starts at 10 a.m. with a trap shoot at Susquehanna Fish and Game, located at 7084 Roundtop Lane. Barbecue chicken will be sold from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hope UMC Parking Lot, located at 404 Hellam St. Dinners are $10. Just chicken $6.

In the John Wright Building area, there will be entertainment between Front and Walnut Street at the river. The Twin Rose Community Band will present a concert from 6:30 to 9 p.m. There will be a candy and peanut scramble at 7 p.m. for kids 2 to 12. The Rotary Club will also have ice cream, funnel cakes, French fries and bottled water for sale as everyone get ready for fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Hanover Borough July 4 Fireworks

Hanover will have its July Fireworks Event at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Fireworks will be launched off Wilson Avenue, behind Lowe's on Eisenhower Drive, in honor of Independence Day.

The rain date will be Tuesday, same place and time.

Shrewsbury Fireman’s Carnival

The Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Co. will have its 73rd annual Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival through Saturday at 21 W. Forrest Ave. featuring carnival rides, games, food, raffles, and live entertainment.

The event concludes at 10:45 p.m. Saturday with a huge fireworks display. There is limited parking available. There is a shuttle service available from Grace Fellowship Church to the carnival grounds for the fireworks.

St. John Concert Series – First Capital Brass

As part of the St. John Episcopal Church Concert Series, the First Capital Brass will present a concert at 10 a.m. Monday at the church located at 140 N. Beaver St. In York City.

The concert will be part of the church’s Community Independence Day Service, which includes a reading from the Book of Common Prayer and the ringing of the York Liberty Bell. Light refreshments will be served after the service.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

