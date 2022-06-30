July 4th holiday weekend: Weather forecast for York County

There’s a chance of rain for York County during what otherwise will be a hot Fourth of July weekend according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Here's the current weather outlook:

Thursday – After a high of 89 degrees, there will be a low of 69 Thursday night.

Friday - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 88. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Saturday night, showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday - A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunday night, mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday - A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday night, a chance of showers before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tuesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

