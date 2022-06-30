Retired police chief's DUI case moves forward

A former York County police chief accused of rear-ending a vehicle while drunk appeared in court Wednesday as the case against him moves forward.

During a brief hearing Wednesday, Carl Segatti and his attorney, Christopher Ferro, stipulated to the criminal complaint against Segatti, and a magisterial district court judge advanced the case to the York County Court of Common Pleas system, Ferro said.

Segatti, who retired as chief of the Northern York County Regional Police Department in 2010, is charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and causing an injury crash, as well as summary counts of failing to stop to provide aid, failing to report a crash, driving an unregistered vehicle and the fraudulent use of a license plate.

Ferro didn’t detail plans for the case as it moves forward, except to say they’re working toward a resolution.

“We’re still in process of gathering and reviewing additional information, but I’m optimistic we’re going to find an appropriate resolution down the road,” he said.

The 70-year-old Segatti was driving a Jeep when he allegedly rear-ended a car while it was stopped in a turn lane on Route 30 at North Sherman Street on April 7, Springettsbury Township police said in a criminal complaint. The car’s driver complained of neck pain and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police added.

A group of York Area United Fire/Rescue firefighters witnessed their vehicle behind Segatti’s Jeep, according to court records.

After speaking to the car’s driver and the firefighters, Segatti allegedly got back into his vehicle and started to drive off. A firefighter tried to stop him, saying he can’t leave the scene. He replied, “Watch me,” police alleged.

Northern Regional police officers found Segatti at his home in Manchester Township a short time later that evening, and called Springettsbury Township police in. As an officer interviewed him at the house, Segatti allegedly explained his foot had slipped off the Jeep’s clutch, causing it to lurch forward and strike the other car, and that he left the scene because he thought the crash seemed minor.

The officer then arrested Segatti, alleging he seemed intoxicated since he could smell alcohol on his breath and his eyes seemed bloodshot and glassy. Segatti allegedly argued he drank vodka at his home before police arrived, saying he established an “affirmative defense," the complaint shows.

A blood test after his arrest showed his blood-alcohol content at the time was well above the legal limit of .08% for driving. Investigators also learned the registration on Segatti’s Jeep had expired and alleged he switched its license plate with the plate from another car he owns.

After Wednesday’s hearing, Segatti is now scheduled for a formal arraignment in a common pleas court on July 29, court records show.

