Missing 12-year-old boy found dead at campground: coroner

Staff report

A 12-year-old boy reported missing from a York County campground was found dead in a swimming pool at the same facility early Thursday morning, the county coroner's office says.

Southern Regional Police said a 12-year-old boy, Pay Kahi, had been reported missing at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. He was last seen at the Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom borough.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Officials told Fox43 that Kahi was staying at the camp as part of a Lancaster County church group, including about 40 children.

The York County Coroner's Office reported that the boy was found dead in a pool at the campground shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday. Further details would be released later Thursday.

According to the coroner's office, Southern Regional police are investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for further details.

More:School board member pleads to lesser charge after marijuana allegation

More:York County officials raise alarm about troubling rise in infant deaths

More:Landmark Haines Shoe House could soon book overnight stays