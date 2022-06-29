York County officials raise alarm about troubling rise in infant deaths

In the wake of a sudden uptick in infant deaths, York County health officials are warning parents to be proactive in order to prevent further loss of life.

“Unfortunately, we have 3,500 babies dying in this country every year of sleep-related deaths,” said Dr. Michael Goodstein, WellSpan’s division chief of newborn medicine and the director of York County Cribs for Kids Program.

If the problem isn't discussed, he said, it won't stop.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said the local death toll due to sudden unexplained infant death stands at six. The county would ordinarily see four or five per year.

“I’m hoping that this is the last,” she said, at a press conference Tuesday.

Together, the officials highlighted the ways parents can avoid becoming part of that troubling statistic: Infants should sleep on their backs on uncluttered, flat mattresses.

“There’s no single answer to this,” Goodstein said, explaining there are many possible SUIDS causes, which the medical field is still researching.

Some SUIDS could be caused by abnormal heartbeats, which make up about 10% of the deaths, some have a genetic component even though there isn’t a gene for SUIDS, he said.

“Up to 95% of these deaths, unfortunately, occur in an unsafe sleep environment,” he said.

Goodstein said the medical field has nationally noticed a large portion of the deaths happen between the first two and four months, with a peak between the first and second months. WellSpan counsels families with newborns about safe sleeping and gives them a wearable blanket for the infant.

“Back is best,” Goodstein said. “Babies should always sleep on the back whether it's nighttime or naptime.”

If another care provider puts the infant on its stomach, Goodstein explained, there’s an “18-fold increase of that baby dying of SUIDS.”

He added there should be nothing other than a mattress and a fitted sheet on the flat, firm crib or bassinet. Anything else, such as pillows, stuffed animals or blankets, could be dangerous for the infant because they can overheat the baby or cover their heads.

If the baby is cold, the caregiver should use a sleep sack or wearable blanket to dress the baby warm enough, Goodstein said. The infant should wear one extra layer than the adult in a comfortable temperature, he added. The caregiver can also check the infant's temperature by touching their backs or stomachs to decide if layers are needed.

Swaddling can be useful to calm fussy babies but it does not protect children from SUIDS, he said. When the caregiver swaddles, the baby should be on its back. Once the infant begins to roll over, the caregiver needs to stop swaddling. Goodstein explained if the baby’s arms are trapped and it rolls onto its stomach, it will struggle to roll back over.

But parents should avoid allowing babies to sleep on their stomachs, Goodstein said, because it's been shown to increase the risk of SUIDS twelve-fold.

Bumper pads, which were to prevent infants from slipping between wide spacing between slats, are prohibited. The spacing between slats has shrunk and the pads are now a danger. Goodstein said a new law was passed, the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, which will prohibit the manufacture and distribution of bumper pads and inclined sleepers.

“When babes are inclined greater than 10 degrees, they can actually flex their bodies up and roll onto their tummies and we’ve talked about the danger of tummy sleeping,” he said, adding the abdominal muscles will get fatigued after a period of usage to hold heads up.

When the muscles get fatigued, he said, the child will face-plant into the mattress and begin to suffocate. A healthy baby may lift and move their head to access fresh air, but babies that die of SUIDS fail to do that. Sitting devices such as car seats, strollers or swings are not recommended for sleeping, especially for children under four months of age who don’t have as much control over their head and neck muscles.

Car seats are dangerous for babies to sleep in, Goodstein said, explaining a napping infant should be removed from the car seat when the caregiver stops driving. He explained the head can fall forward and some children will move around and possibly get caught in and strangled by the straps in the carrier.

Goodstein recommended room sharing, but not sharing the bed. The American Academy of Pediatrics advised babies should sleep in the same room as parents or caregivers for the first six months, at a minimum.

“That reduces the risk of SUIDS by 50%,” he said.

However, bed-sharing can raise the risk of death. An adult arm weighs enough to suffocate a newborn, who can't move away because of its size. He said the most dangerous place for a baby to sleep is on a couch because babies can get wedged between cushions or the caregiver and the couch, which will lead to suffocation.

“Sleeping on the couch is a 67-fold, not a 67%, a 67-fold increased risk of that baby dying of SUIDS or suffocation,” he said.

If the parent is tired or impaired, sleeping with their baby also increases the risk SUIDS. Goodstein said some parents sleep with the baby in their bed for cultural reasons or sometimes they fall asleep unintentionally. The doctor recommended parents think ahead and put the child in an area of the bed where it is flat and there are no blankets or pillows nearby.

He said another key piece to preventing SUIDS is breastfeeding. Based on the best available research, breastfeeding offers many benefits such as immunity, growth and prevention of obesity — although not all mothers are able to breastfeed or pump breastmilk.

A pacifier is also important during sleep time, Goodstein said, but doctors aren't quite sure why yet.

Goodstein said caregivers should stay up to date on immunizations, the mother should avoid alcohol and especially nicotine during pregnancy. There is also no evidence commercial devices will help prevent SUIDS. Wearable monitors can be used, but are not a substitute for safe sleeping.

