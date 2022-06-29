Landmark Haines Shoe House could soon book overnight stays

Visitors could soon be able to sleep inside the Haines Shoe House, a central Pennsylvania landmark built in the shape of a shoe.

"The new owners are a local family that plan to turn the Shoe into an Airbnb, while maintaining the museum feel and artifacts," its current owners posted on the landmark's Facebook page. "So it will still be shared with the public."

The Hellam Township landmark, built in 1948 by Mahlon Haines as roadside advertising along Route 30 for a chain of local shoe stores, is under contract with its new owners expected to take possession in late July.

After Haines died in 1962, the house was taken over by a local dentist, who turned it into an ice cream parlor. Since then, a succession of owners purchased the oddly shaped building, running tours and selling snacks at the site.

Jeff Schmuck, and his wife Melanie, took over the Haines Shoe House in 2015. Melanie Schmuck died in 2019 at the age of 38. Schmuck did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The current owners have offered tours and ice cream to thousands of visitors. Its last day of operations will be July 24. Current hours of the Haines Shoe House are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Fans of the Haines Shoe House expressed their gratitude to the Schmuck family for maintaining the landmark.

"Working at the shoe house when I was 14 was my very first job I will never forget it," said Cindy Dorman Billet, in a Facebook post. "Thank you for for preserving it as long as you did."

"Right now most people can afford a tour. In the future only those who can afford it will be able to see it," said Jess Peiffer. "A few hundred dollars can be out of reach for some."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

